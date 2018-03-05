HAYDEN, Idaho—The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for its help locating two burglary suspects.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of 33-year-old Curtis Bables and 27-year-old Kayla Paradise to Facebook and said they both had $25,000 extraditable arrest warrants issued in Kootenai County for burglary.

KCSO officials said the two allegedly stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Hayden Walmart on March 17. Their children were with them when the merchandise was stolen from Walmart, according to officials.

KCSO authorities said they were last seen in a black SUV.

