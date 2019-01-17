KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The volunteer search and rescue department with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to one of its four-legged team members this week.

Retired K-9 Beau passed away at age 13 on Wednesday. He and his handler Andrea spent thousands of hours working on search and rescue missions, including the Oso landslide in Snohomish County.

The Oso landslide in 2014 was the deadliest in American history, killing 43 people in the tiny town.

K-9 Beau also helped teach at public events.

“He retired a year ago leading a wonderful life and a full career. And now at age 13, we say good bye. Rest in Peace Beau, you will always be remembered,” the department wrote on Facebook.

