RATHDRUM, Idaho—A 24-year-old Rathdrum man was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree for the death of seven-month-old infant.

The baby was the daughter of his live-in girlfriend, according to court documents.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office officials said Cody Hull was arrested Thursday in Post Falls.

Documents show Hull is accused of killing the baby by inflicting a fatal head injury.

KCSO said the arrest came after an on-going investigation that began November 24, 2017.

Hull is being held on a bond of $1,000,000 and made his first court appearance in court on Friday.

Minutes from his first appearance show he "has support of not only his family, but the child's family."

If he is convicted, according to court documents, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years fixed in prison with the possibility of life in prison.

According to Kootenai County, Hull has a previous criminal history of not having a valid drivers license and insurance.

