KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger and others cut the ribbon on the county’s new jail expansion Monday afternoon.

The addition, which Wolfinger says was badly needed, will cut down on jail overcrowding here. 124 beds have been added and 108 more can be added later

The expansion has cost $11.4 million so far, which is slightly under budget. Over 32,000 square feet of finished space has been added.

The county has, at times, had 100 inmates housed in other jails across the Northwest. Now, they’ll be brought back to Coeur d’Alene.

Wolfinger calls the expansion safe and efficient for everyone involved.

© 2018 KREM