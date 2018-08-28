COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Driver’s license offices in Kootenai County remain closed on Wednesday morning due to the ongoing problems with Idaho Transportation Department’s systems.

The recommendation to close the offices was the result of ITD’s recommendation, said leaders of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said counties throughout Idaho have continued to see outages related to ITD system failures this week. Latah County officials said the county's driver's license office would also be closed on Wednesday.

Those who need fingerprints can go to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

ITD officials said a temporary solution might be implemented on Thursday. You can check the ITD website for updates on the outages.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s leaders said for the past 18 months of more, the problems have persisted and have continued to cost tax payers both their time and money due to these numerous outages. Officials said Sheriff Ben Wolfinger, along with many other Sheriff’s throughout the state, are working to resolve the issues with ITD’s system. They said the continued problems are equally frustrating to their staff as to the citizens they are trying to serve.

ITD Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Alberto Gonzalez released a statement Wednesday afternoon about the closure.

"This level of service affecting citizens, sheriffs and the Idaho Transportation Department is unacceptable. ITD has been continuing to work with our vendor as they work toward a solution, but outages have increased and even spread to other states. We need an Idaho solution.

ITD's solution is to eliminate the dependency on the real time communication with our vendor's software. ITD plans to implement the solution statewide by Thursday. It would allow county staff to input customer information in person without having to communicate in real time with our vendor. It will be stored on a server. At the end of the day, information would be provided to the vendor.

We believe this will allow county and ITD staff to provide a level of service our citizens and partners deserve.

To our partners at the county sheriff offices: We appreciate and share your frustration and concerns and are committed to fixing these problems. We are ready to meet with sheriffs and partners on solutions that will help us move forward."

