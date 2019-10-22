KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — In a rare occurrence, Kootenai County commissioners voted Monday to rehome a dog deemed dangerous by the sheriff's office. County authorities now have two weeks to find the dog a new home before it will be euthanized.

The commissioners' decision comes following a series of attacks where the dog, a 10-year-old German short-haired pointer named Ranger, killed two cats and bit a person.

Ranger belonged to Robert Darakjy, 73, who lived with the dog at his home in the Stanley Hill area of Coeur d'Alene.

Following the attacks, the Kootenai County Sheriff's office labeled the dog as dangerous and served Darakjy with a notice.

According to sheriff's office spokesman Stu Miller, Darakjy was required to keep the dog in a kennel while on his property, but failed to do so. As a result, Ranger is currently impounded at a Post Falls animal shelter under and is under county custody.

"This is a dog that is continuously let to be run wild and free, without restriction," said Miller. "Unfortunately, the owner of it bears no responsibility. He's claiming no responsibility for this."

The incidents involving Ranger and the attacks on cats happened over time, starting in 2017. According to Miller, Darakjy admitted that the dog once killed a deer on his property as well.

During Monday's meeting before county commissioners, Darakjy said that Ranger was able to leave his property due to deer and elk breaking his fence line. Darakjy, a veteran, added that Ranger acted as his emotional support dog.

"I don't want the dog to get out. I don't want the dog to kill cats and injure people," said Darakjy.

While giving an opening statement, Darakjy labeled the county's actions as retaliation for a prior incident where he was arrested.

"It was because of my last lawsuit with the city, for beating up a disabled vet and disabled person," said Darakjy.

Darakjy became emotional at times and threatened to sue over Ranger's impoundment.

"If you want to deny those rights, go ahead. You'll have a bigger lawsuit and I will die defending my dog," said Darakjy while appearing to gesture at commissioner Chris Fillios.

Darakjy subsequently pointed his finger at the commissioner while asking "How would you like to be in a cage," which prompted Fillios to ask Darakjy to calm down.

Commissioners Fillios and Leslie Duncan eventually voted in favor of rehoming the dog while commissioner Bill Brooks voted against the move.

The appeal hearing marked the first time in at least decade, KCSO said, that an animal control appeals process made it to the desk of county commissioners.

Ranger is now up for adoption and the sheriff's office said it was working to find an appropriate owner who could take the dangerous dog. According to Miller, an owner seeking to take on the dog would have to agree to keep the animal in a kennel at all times or muzzled and leashed when out in public. Additionally, any potential new owners would be required to maintain a $500,000 insurance policy for the dog.

If a new owner is not found within 15 days, the dog will be euthanized, according to KCSO.

Miller called the situation "unfortunate."

"[The owner] wants his dog back, but the dog is never on his property. And this dog is menacing the entire neighborhood," said Miller.

Darakjy didn't immediately respond to phone messages seeking comment following the commissioners meeting and was coincidentally later arrested on Monday on an unrelated bench warrant.

According to court records, a judge issued a warrant for Darakjy's arrest after he failed to appear for a court hearing earlier this month. In that case, Darakjy faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting a police officer during a traffic stop in June.

According to court records, Darakjy was pulled over by a Coeur d'Alene police officer due to expired registration on his pickup truck. Darakjy allegedly later acted aggressively towards officers, wrote a responding CDAPD officer, and told police that he was "armed and not afraid to use it if he had to."

As of Monday evening, Darakjy remained in the Kootenai County jail on a $10,000 bond. Jail records listed his charge as threatening a public official.

