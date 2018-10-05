KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new K9 to their team.

K9 Bailey is a 2-year-old chocolate lab from Western Washington. Deputy Arek Brock will be Bailey’s new handler and the two have already begun their extensive training together.

She is being trained as a drug detection canine. She will also be used in interactions with the community to explain and demonstrate the abilities of the office’s K9 unit. Brock and Bailey will eventually spend time in local schools, community events and other public venues.

Officials would like to thank Jim and Colleen Denning for their donations that made it possible for Bailey to join their team.

