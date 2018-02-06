POST FALLS, Idaho -- The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was last seen on Thursday evening.

Officials said Wesley Zumwalt, 79, was last seen near N. Corbin Rd. and W. Poleline Ave. west of Post Falls around 5:30 p.m.

He is described as 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, white shaggy hair with a long white beard. He was last seen wearing a white checkered button down shirt, jeans and hiking boots. He is believed to be on foot.

Authorities said he has difficulties remembering information, reading and writing.

Deputies and search and rescue members are actively searching the area for Zumwalt. They ask people who live in the area to check their properties because it is farm land and open fields and hard to see from the main roads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 208-446-1300.

