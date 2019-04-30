SPOKANE, Wash. — A North Idaho woman is recovering after a dead tree partially crushed her husband's pickup truck while the couple were driving on Saturday afternoon.

The accident, which happened near the intersection of Highway 3 and East Rainy Hill Road South of Rose Lake, left Tawnya Heinrich with a broken nose and multiple stitches. Her husband, Leon Heinrich, was uninjured.

"It happened so fast," said Leon of the fallen tree.

The Heinrichs said that the tree that hit their car appeared to be dead and was likely toppled due to high winds. The couple was returning to their home in Kingston after spending the day shopping for car parts in Lewiston.

"I felt something hit me, but I didn't know what it was," said Tawnya of the moment the tree struck the pickup as they traveled in the northbound lane. "We weren't sure what came through [the car] and got her in the face," added Leon, noting that the entire incident happened within moments.

The passenger side of the Heinrich's pickup appeared to receive most of the damage. The couple said that some of the tree's branches pierced the car's windows and siding. The pickup is a total loss, the Henrichs say.

"If I had been leaning forward, it might have hit me bad," said Leon.

The couple added that their 13-year-old daughter was at home during the accident. Had she been in the rear seat at the time, she could have been badly hurt too, the Henrichs said.

Immediately following the tree strike, Leon was able to pull off to the side of the highway. A retired firefighter was driving behind the couple at the time and attended to Tawnya's injuries with a first aid kit he had in his car.

"He was awesome and kept me calmed down," Tawnya said.

Tawnya was able to leave Kootenai Health later that night. Doctors there were forced to reconstruct her nose due to the severity of her facial injuries.

On Monday, Idaho Transportation Department crews were removing parts of the fallen tree from the area. Megan Sausser, an ITD spokeswoman, said that trees falling onto the road in that section of Highway 3 was relatively common.

"Our maintenance crews are constantly responding to calls to pull them off the road and regularly spend time removing them to improve line of sight and to reduce risk to drivers," said Sausser in an email to KREM. "It's tougher in this area though because ITD doesn't own a consistent distance away from the road (like we do on I-90 or US-95), and when we're working within an easement or trying to coordinate with individual property owners, it can be challenging."