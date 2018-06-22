HAYDEN, Id. – Since the cougar attack the left side of the state that left one person dead in May, wildlife officials in North Idaho said they have been “inundated” with calls of cougar sightings.

Idaho Fish and Game officials said the calls have been coming from people all over the Hayden and Post Falls area. The number of calls they get of the sightings have increased dramatically in recent weeks.

Officials said they received a call about a cougar sighting about once a day.

A man in this Hayden neighborhood says he’s convinced he found cougar tracks and droppings here.



Fish and Game, meanwhile, says they’ve been “inundated” with calls of cougar sightings in the last month. There’s been a spike in calls since the deadly attack in Western WA. pic.twitter.com/nUmqnW52OL — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) June 21, 2018

Idaho Fish and Game said paranoia might be the reason behind the recent overflow of phone calls after a cougar tracked and mauled a biker in western Washington.

Idaho Fish and Game said they have not been able to confirm all the claims. Officials said even though fear might be a player in the increased number of calls, people might also be more aware of cougar signs following the attack.

One man living in Hayden said he has spotted signs of cougars on his property before that have been ignored. The man said he discovered cougar scat and paw prints near his property.

A few years ago, he said he came across a deer that had been attacked near the same area.

“Fish and game came out and tried to downplay that’s not what it was. But, it’s obvious,” he said.

The man said all he can do at this point is be aware and keep his guard up.

“People just need to get used to the fact that we live in their house. They could be anywhere,” he said.

