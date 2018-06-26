POST FALLS, Idaho – When it comes to getting rid of garbage in Kootenai County, officials said they are dealing with more problems than ever.

In recent years, waste officials said the amount of trash being process has slowly increased, which has caused a mountain of problems.

The issues vary from people throwing away things that should not be thrown away, to other people throwing away trash in rural places that are not designated dumping areas.

Officials have come across furniture, appliances and even parts of campers in areas that do not allow dumping.

“We’ve seen animal carcasses, we’ve seen human waste in buckets, just some pretty disgusting things that are improperly deposited,” Solid Waste director Cathy Mayer said.

At some rural sites, people are dumping illegal stuff and others and illegally coming from out of county.



Officials said there are more than a dozen rural dump sites across the county. Some citizens in neighboring counties have even crossed county lines and dumped their garbage, even in designated areas.

Solid Waste officials said that one weekend, staff members had to turn away about 100 people from Shoshone County trying to throw away trash.

“(The staff is) there to serve the people who have paid their solid waste fee,” Mayer said.

The problems extend across state lines. Officials said some contractors from Liberty Lake and Spokane Valley have dumped construction debris in Post Falls.

“Our headache is that our growth is very rapid,” Mayer said.

In the last four years, the amount of garbage processed in Kootenai County has increased by roughly 30 percent. In 2018, the amount of garbage processed has already increased by 10 percent.

Waste officials said they plan to enlist the help of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office to ensure people are not crossing state lines to dump garbage.

