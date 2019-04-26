KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Transportation Department crews have started removing trees near Fourth of July Pass in Kootenai County.

The project will cover about two miles of road from milepost 34 to 36, according to Megan Sausser with the ITD.

"Not all areas along the two-mile stretch will be removed," she said "We are focusing on the areas that have hazardous trees and enough valuable timber in the immediate area to cover the costs."

Sausser said they aren't calling the project a "clear cut," but the work will be extensive.

"Anything that can fall onto the road or obscure line of sight, or even wildlife, will be removed within the first 100 feet from the edge of the pavement," Sausser said. "After the clear zone, a thinning project another 100 feet up the slope will further reduce trees on state property."

She clarified that the stumps will not be removed.

In all, ITD estimates that 5,270 million board feet will be cut during the project, ranging from grand and douglas firs, to cedar and hemlock.

Shoulder zones will still be made clear during the project, Sausser said.

Marketable timber will be sold to the Idaho Forest Group, and Layton Logging and Excavating from Cataldo, ID., is doing the work, Sausser said.

The only costs to the ITD include the labor needed for removing and reinstalling fencing in the area, she said.