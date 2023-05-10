Idaho Teacher of the Year continues to receive accolades for community contributions

Karen Lauritzen, 3rd grade teacher at Treaty Rock Elementary School in Post Falls, earned the Marsha Nakamura Award for Teaching Excellence from the Idaho Education.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho's Teacher of the Year continues to receive accolades for her contributions to her community and her profession.

Karen Lauritzen, a third grade teacher at Treaty Rock Elementary School in Post Falls, earned the Marsha Nakamura Award for Teaching Excellence from the Idaho Education Association during a ceremony April 22 at the association's 130th delegate assembly in Boise.

The award's purpose is to recognize, reward and promote excellence in teaching and advocacy for the profession.

“Many, many people share in the hard work of protecting and improving public education in Idaho, but efforts of some truly shine bright,” IEA President Layne McInelly said. “IEA’s annual awards are for those people — IEA members and others — who go above and beyond in their advocacy for public education.”

