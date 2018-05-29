RATHDRUM, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho school district will hire its first armed guard this summer in an effort to improve school safety.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Lakeland Joint School District Assistant Superintendent Lisa Sexton says the district's ultimate goal is to have an armed guard at each of the district's 11 schools in addition to the two current school-resource officers.

Sexton says the district's top priority will be Athol Elementary, but the guard could also assist at Twin Lakes or Garwood elementaries if necessary.

She says it has typically taken law enforcement longer to respond to Athol compared to all the other schools in the district.

Sexton says it took 22 minutes to respond to one recent 911 call made at Athol Elementary.

