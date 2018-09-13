KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Following the recent closures of Driver Licensing Offices across Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office expanded driver licensing hours to help better accommodate citizens.

Both the Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls offices will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. starting Sept. 17.

In addition to the expanded hours, there will be a line dedicated to "Renewals only" to help speed up the process. The line is for people who already have a valid Idaho driver's license that needs to be renewed.

According to the sheriff's office, individuals with licenses from other states who are wanting to obtain an Idaho driver's license will be processed in a normal manner.

Driver's Licensing Offices estimate transaction times to take 35 to 40 minutes to process, compared to the previous 12 minutes because of the continued ITD software system failures.

The sheriff's office recommends people to use the new "QLess" scheduling program to schedule a place in line prior to arriving. The program can be found on a kiosk located in the Driver's License offices or by using the free app on a smartphone.

© 2018 KREM