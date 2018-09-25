An Idaho Army National Guard Sergeant recognized three Hayden Meadows Elementary students who were spotted taking down the American flag.

The photo was taken Wednesday afternoon at Hayden Meadows Elementary by Amanda Reallan, a mom who was there to pick up her kids. While waiting in the parking lot, she said she saw Nalan Tuttle, Jack LeBreck and Casey Dolan carefully taking the flag down.

Sgt. Danial Marshall said he saw the boys’ story on Facebook and he wanted to let them know what they did was awesome. He decided to go to their school and give them challenge coins and Defender of Freedom Awards on Friday.

Marshall said challenge coins are often given to soldiers by noncommissioned officers. He said it gives them a tangible thing to hold on to and a sense of pride in what they accomplished. The Defender of Freedom Award is essentially a certificate of participation. He said they were given the award because they were able to show integrity even when they thought no one was looking.

“It was nice to see the boys following those flag traditions,” Marshall said.

The three boys, who have all been involved in Cub Scouts, were inspired by the leadership of one the school’s custodian Mac McCarty, he is a veteran with 20 years of service. He helped select the kids who put up and take down the flag.

© 2018 KREM