HAYDEN, Idaho -- A Hayden father and firefighter is doing what he can to curb suicides in North Idaho. For Kevin Croffoot, it’s an unfortunately personal issue.

On Monday, Croffoot’s 16-year-old son Austin unexpectedly took his own life. Days later, Croffoot reached out to KREM 2 News wanting to share his and his son’s story.

“I miss the smile,” said Croffoot of his late son, holding back tears. “He loved his family.”

Austin, a freshman at Coeur d’Alene High School, was interested in sports, band, and had friends in several social circles. Croffoot said he and everyone else close to Austin was shocked of his suicide.

"He was frustrated. He felt like he wasn't getting second chances in life,” Croffoot said.

In the wake of Austin’s death, Croffoot and his wife say they’re set on creating a nonprofit in Austin’s honor aimed at preventing suicide.

"I wanted to drive down to the high school. And I just wanted to get everyone in that gym and talk,” Croffoot said of his feelings in the wake of his son’s death.

While specifics of the family’s plan are still taking shape, Croffoot said they hope to encourage people struggling with suicidal thoughts and their families to seek counseling.

"A lot of times in society, we try to shy away from suicide," he said. "I want to make sure people have all the help that's out there."

While there are existing agencies and nonprofits aimed at curbing suicides, Croffoot said that he feels there can never be enough. He hopes to work with other organizations to get help to those in need.

Local health officials have noted that suicide trends in North Idaho are unfortunately similar to those nationally. According to the CDC, suicide rates have skyrocketed across the US over the last 20 years. In Idaho, the suicide rate has increased 43 percent since 1999.

In North Idaho, help is available via the North Idaho Crisis Center. The center, which is open 24/7, caters to anyone undergoing a mental crisis. The center can be reached at 208-625-4884.

Other options are available for those in need of help, too. In addition to the national suicide prevention lifeline 1-800-273-8255. Instead of calling, someone in need of help can also text the Crisis Text line at 741741.

Also for Northern Idaho, help can be found at the Region One Mental Health Crisis line at 208-769-1406.

