COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a deer on Tubbs Hill in Coeur d'Alene last week has been cited.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports a deer gut pile found in the park recently prompted concerns from residents who feared getting shot by hunters.

City police said the deer was killed with archery equipment by a resident who did not know that killing deer with bow and arrow in the city was illegal.

By Monday afternoon, the man was found to be in violation of that law. Coeur d'Alene Police Captain Dave Hagar said the violation is a misdemeanor and is punishable by up to $1,000 and 180 days in jail.

Hagar said conflicting information prompted more investigation and review on Monday.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jared Reneau said investigating officers responded to a call of a poached deer. Officers originally found the hunter, who was warned but not cited.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.