Hundreds of people lined up outside the Shared Harvest Community Garden for an Easter egg hunt.

The garden was one of the locations for the Great North Idaho Life Easter Egg Hunt.

It all started on a Facebook page.

The North Idaho Life group has almost 6,000 members. When its founder, Keith Boe posted a clue on where to find the eggs on the page, people immediately started driving to the location.

“I scheduled the post to go up on North Idaho Life at about 1:05 p.m., and by 1:06 p.m. we had cars lining around the block. By a quarter after, we probably had 50 or 60 people at least,” Boe said.

Most of the eggs have gift certificates to local restaurants inside of them. But there are some golden eggs hidden among them, with surprises like tickets for a weekend stay at the Stoneridge Resort.

Every day, Boe and another group member, Eric Kensbock, spend hours at a time hiding eggs around the area.

“We go on hiking trails, Tubbs Hill, local parks, landmarks, all public property and hide these Easter Eggs. And we do it all the weeks leading up to Easter,” Boe said.

In just two weeks, they’ve hidden more than 1,000 eggs.

They even do night hunts for adults and put coupons for things like cocktails or beers inside of those eggs.

It’s their third year doing the hunts. Boe says they’re doing it to get people outside and exploring the area.

“It’s great just to see the people come out, families and their kids getting out and enjoying the outdoors, exploring the area,” he said.