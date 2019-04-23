Editor's note: The above video is a report from when the bones were originally found on Tubbs Hill.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Human remains found on Tubbs Hill could be over 1,000 years old, according to a Coeur d'Alene Police detective.

After further analysis, the remains are at least 200 years old but could be over 1,000 years old, according to Couer d'Alene Police Detective J. Wilhelm.

The remains were found on March 28 and are all thought to be from one human, according to Wilhelm.

Officers were tipped off to the area after a large bone was found near a walking trail, Wilhelm said. Most of the bones were kept in the dirt and officials dug around them.

The police department sent the bones to a group of forensic scientists in Seattle, who looked for DNA and potential injuries.

There is no information about the cause of death or identity of the remains due to the passage of time, according to Wilhelm.

