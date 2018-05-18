COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The future of the controversial floating jungle gym on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Hooligan Island, is looking murky.

The water attraction showed up about a year ago just off city beach. The idea was to charge folks a little money to let them use the island of endless fun. City leaders said the owners of Hooligan Island did not have permission to do that.

The island appeared a month later, as the owners continued to work towards a proper business license. They were using a dock owned by North Idaho College to conduct business without permission, and the school booted them. A couple of months later, things seemed to be going well for the Hooligan gang. They moved further off shore and they had plans to expand.

However, weeks later the owners posted on Facebook that the 600 square foot island was for sale.

KREM 2 reached out to the owners on Thursday but have not heard back.

For now, it is being kept among what appear to be docks and boat covers in the middle of Cougar Bay. The Hooligan Island Facebook page is dormant.

