POST FALLS, Idaho — A homeowner shot and killed a home invasion suspect near Post Falls on Monday morning, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

KCSO deputies responded to a 911 call of a shooting inside a residence in the 900 block of S. Spokane Street near Post Falls. When deputies arrived, they found a 24-year-old man dead inside the home from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation indicates a man and woman were sleeping inside the residence and were awakened by loud crashing noises coming from inside their home. The male resident discovered an intruder had forced his way into the home through a door and was damaging property, deputies said.

After asking the intruder – who also appeared to be armed – to leave, the male resident fired several rounds from a handgun, according to the sheriff's office.

Police did not release any additional information. The suspect’s name will be released once next of kin notifications are made.

