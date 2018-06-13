COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho-- Over 49,000 households will be able to have their groceries delivered to their door starting Thursday, June 14.

Home delivery service, Instacart, will shop for residents at popular retailers including Albertsons, Safeway, Costco, Natural Grocers, and Petco, and have it at the doorstep within an hour.

“We work with a variety of local retailers to provide the freshest, highest quality groceries to our customers. Launching in Coeur d'Alene gives us an opportunity to expand service in the Idaho market," said Michelle McCrae, General Manager at Instacart. "We’re also excited to build a world class shopper community, where we can offer fun and flexible income earning opportunities for our shoppers, who ultimately deliver this amazing service to the community.”

To start the home delivery service, customers can go online to www.Instacart.com and add groceries into their virtual cart. Customers can choose the delivery window to specify how quickly they want their items delivered.

For orders over $35, the delivery fee is $5.99. If members sign up for an Instacart Express membership, they will be able to sign up for free deliveries over time. A membership is $14.99 a month or $149 a year.

Instacart was founded in 2012 in San Francisco. The service is also available in the Spokane region.

