Kootenai County

Heritage Health hosts Muddy Miles 2K Fun Run

The 2K fun run's proceeds will help give Heritage Health patients access to affordable healthcare.
Credit: Heritage Health

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Saturday, June 24th, Heritage Health is hosting a Muddy Miles Fun Run at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds.

Heritage Health, a North Idaho health provider for medical, dental and behavioral health services will be using proceeds from the run to help give Heritage Health patients access to affordable healthcare. 

With nearly 400 people registered, the event encourages families to attend. 

The 2k race course will feature giant blow-up obstacles and several other obstacles participants have to navigate before crossing the finish line. 

The event will have opportunities for video and photos. 

The Muddy Miles 2k Fun Run goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

For more information on the event, click here.

