HAYDEN, Idaho — An online showing of gratitude from a relatively new North Idaho resident has garnered attention on a popular Facebook group.

The man, Greg Dies of Hayden, posted last week to the group "North Idaho Life" detailing a frightening medical emergency that had occurred with his wife last Wednesday at the Hayden Walmart. He subsequently gave thanks to Walmart employees and medical professionals who cared for his wife, calling the response pleasantly surprising and unique to the area.

“It was a ghastly scene," said Dies of the situation last week.

He and his wife, Cindy, were walking in Walmart when she began to have a seizure.

“As far as I knew, she was dying. I had no idea what to think,” Dies said, adding that he was "crying like a little girl" during the episode.

Cindy wasn't prone to seizures and had never experienced one, he said.

Dies said a Walmart employee named Dustin quickly responded and held Cindy's head off the ground. An off-duty nurse, who also happened to be shopping, also assisted with the situation. Other employees jumped in to help.

“They blocked off all the aisles around where we were, kept people out,” he said.

Dustin's response was especially touching, Dies said.

“I unabashedly can tell you right now, I love that young man. I don’t know him at all. I’d give my left heart for him," Dies said. "He is the soul of what Northern Idaho means to me.”

Later, at Kootenai Health, Dies says he and his wife were met with several doctors and nurses who extraordinarily caring as well. “

You could feel the love and kindness coming through in one of the worst situations I’ve ever been in in my life.”

Doctors eventually determined that Cindy was suffering from low amounts of blood sugar and potassium. She's doing much better this week, Dies said, but is still recovering.

The couple moved from Southern California to Hayden just last year. Greg and Cindy first met in high school roughly four decades ago and briefly dated before losing touch over time. 39 years later, the two reconnected over Facebook and eventually began dating again before marrying.

Dies says the heartwarming response from everyone involved with Cindy's seizure felt noticeably different than what he would have expected living in California.

“It’s a different mindset," said Dies of North Idaho. “There’s something homespun about it. It may sound hokey, but that’s what it is.”

Dies' post on the North Idaho Life Facebook page subsequent racked up over 2,500 "likes" and more than 200 comments.

In a statement, Walmart said of the incident: “We couldn’t be prouder of our associates for their quick and caring actions to help our customer. We’re thankful Mrs. Dies is doing well and thankful for her recovery.”

While Greg and Cindy remain somewhat new to North Idaho, Greg said he knows they've truly found their new home.

“Our welcoming to Northern Idaho was this,” he said. "You’re counting on these other people. And the people of Northern Idaho came through in spades.”