City of Hayden agrees to 1-year contract with Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

The county will provide the city of Hayden with seven full-time deputies and three rotational deputies.

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a $1 million contract with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to dedicate 10 deputies to the city through 2024.

“The county will have seven fully assigned and three rotational deputies,” Mayor Scott Forssell said. The sheriff’s office “will meet the promises they made for the citizens who came up with that tax increase.”

$544,000 of the contract is paid for by a supplemental levy that passed in November for six additional deputies.

Council President Matt Roetter voted against approving the contract, outlining his concerns about transparency and accountability.

To read the full story, please visit our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

