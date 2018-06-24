COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — 2,100 athletes from 42 states and a dozen other countries are in Coeur d’Alene for the Ironman 70.3 race Sunday.

2018 marks the third year the half-Ironman is in the Inland Northwest and athletes of all ages are taking part. The youngest competitor is 18 years old and the oldest is 76.

The Ironman 70.3 consists of a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike ride and a 13.1 mile run. We will be tracking and updating the race right here on the live blog with all the latest moments and details.

Meet the finishers:

Matt Hanson was the first male athlete to cross the finish line and the first overall. Coming out on top is nothing new for him, he was first at last year’s race as well!

He finished with a preliminary time of 3:50:09

As for the ladies, Hailey Chura is the first woman to finish the 2018 Coeur d’Alene half-Ironman. Along with the male winner, Chura is the first woman to finish for the second year in a row!

Chura finished 19 overall, with a preliminary time of 4:21:42.

Live blog during the races:

10:30 a.m.

The first women's athlete just crossed the finish line! Congratulations to Hailey Chura. She was the first female to finish at last year's race as well!

And, we have a repeat winner for the ladies too! Hailey Chura is the first woman to finish for the second year in a row! @IRONMANtri pic.twitter.com/eRbkmuFAQu — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 24, 2018

10:20 a.m.

As more and more racers cross the finish line, those who completed the half-Ironman fastest celebrated on the winner's podium. Congratulations!

Cheers to the top 3 men @IRONMANtri ! 🍾🍾🍾💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/uVvYdQUw6D — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 24, 2018

9:50 a.m.

The first triathlete has crossed the finish line! Congratulations to Matt Hanson. He was the first male to cross the finish line at last year's race as well!

Matt Hanson is the first male to cross again this year! He was first last year as well! @IRONMANtri 💪 pic.twitter.com/4CjfCufuMM — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 24, 2018

9:30 a.m.

A paw-esome moment to interrupt your half-Ironman coverage. Noodle the dog is out fetching Frisbees in her wheelchair as athletes make their way to the finish line.

She’s almost as good at catching frisbees as she is at catching our hearts.

Watch the adorable video, then we can go back to talking Ironman 70.3!

Noodle the wheelchair dog is hereby the MVP of Coeur d’Alene half @Ironmantri 😭 pic.twitter.com/aWBDcxirFX — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 24, 2018

9:00 a.m.

Check out those finisher medals!

KREM 2 has a crew at the finish line, awaiting to see the top competitors!

The top competitors are getting close, and the @IRONMANtri medals are waiting! pic.twitter.com/yWeEX1NvDy — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 24, 2018

8:45 a.m.

Just about an hour until the first finisher is expected to cross the finish line!

Triathletes are working their way through the course with the goal of reaching that finish line, located in downtown Coeur d'Alene at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and First Street.

8:00 a.m.

A lot of bikers on the road as they race 56 miles along Lake Coeur d'Alene. Idaho State Police is on scene enforcing speed and lane restrictions until around 1:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 95 to Plummer.

According to the ISP twitter, troopers will have zero tolerance for speeding as more athletes pedal their way closer to the finish line. Up next, the half-marathon!

🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 the CDA @IRONMANtri is underway. There are SPEED & LANE restrictions on US95 from CDA to Plummer until 1pm today. Troopers will have ZERO tolerance for speeding. pic.twitter.com/qouQKyz6JR — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) June 24, 2018

7:35 a.m.

Officials estimate the first finisher to approach the finish line around 9:45 a.m. As we continue to track the CDA half-Ironman, how about some of the inspirational stories behind the athletes!

Check out this feature of a local racer who battles a rare genetic condition. His story is one of perseverance and learning to never let life’s hurdles stop you from achieving your goals.

6:55 a.m.

Just about an hour after the first racers started, the final racer has made their way into the water. All competitors are officially racing Ironman 70.3 Coeur d'Alene!

6:30 a.m.

Triathletes continue to dive into Lake Coeur d'Alene for the swim portion of the half-Ironman. Lots of energy from participants and those watching from the sidelines. Music is playing over the speakers as folks not participating in the races cheer on the competitors making their way into the water. Up next, a 56-mile bike!

6:00 a.m.

And they’re off! The racers are making their way into the waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene for the 1.2 mile swim Sunday morning to start off the half-ironman.

5:50 a.m.

A beautiful morning in Coeur d'Alene as triathletes and racers gather for the half-Ironman. It'll be a hot day! The forecast calls for clear skies, with a high of 81. Southeast winds at around 6 mph.

Beautiful morning for an @IRONMANtri race on Lake Coeur d’Alene! pic.twitter.com/1xgJyoE9cu — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 24, 2018

