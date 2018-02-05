COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene girl who raised thousands of dollars to erase school lunch debt has teamed up with a company to help raise even more money.

Joansie Threads has created an Amiah Van Hill charity collection of hair bows. The set of three bows cost $20 and 20 percent of all the proceeds will go to help Van Hill’s goal of erasing school lunch debt for all of Idaho.

You can purchase them here.

Second-grader Van Hill started a lemonade stand during the summer of 2017 and by October had raised enough money through that and a GoFundMe to pay off lunch debts.

She was recently on the Rachael Ray show where she was surprised with a $5,000 check from Mountain West Bank. The bank had previously invited her into the bank to host lemonade stands during the cooler months.

Her new goal is to raise $100,000 to erase the lunch debt in all of Idaho. She and her mother, Rachel, are working with the non-profit World Impact Network. They will help them distribute all of the money to Idaho school districts.

If you’d like to help, you can also donate to her GoFundMe.

