COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The tracks of a grizzly bear were spotted in the Coeur d’Alene National Forest Monday.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials said the bear was spotted northeast of Magee.
IDFG officials said both grizzly and black bears can be found in most of the Panhandle. They are encouraging people to be aware and take appropriate precautions when recreating in bear country.
Hunters are also asked to review their bear identification skills to avoid mistaken identity.
Officials said grizzly bears are federally protected in northern Idaho and there is currently no hunting season.
IDFG offered a few tips for hunters:
- Carry bear spray and keep it accessible
- Hunt with partners and make each other aware of plans
- Look for grizzly bear sign, including fresh tracks. Let partners know if you do see sign
- Retrieve meat as quickly as possible
- Hang meat, food, and garbage at least 200 yards from camp and at least 10 feet off the ground
- When not hunting, make noise, especially around creeks and thick vegetation. Most attacks occur by inadvertently surprising a bear at close range