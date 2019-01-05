COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The tracks of a grizzly bear were spotted in the Coeur d’Alene National Forest Monday.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials said the bear was spotted northeast of Magee.

IDFG officials said both grizzly and black bears can be found in most of the Panhandle. They are encouraging people to be aware and take appropriate precautions when recreating in bear country.

Hunters are also asked to review their bear identification skills to avoid mistaken identity.

Officials said grizzly bears are federally protected in northern Idaho and there is currently no hunting season.

IDFG offered a few tips for hunters: