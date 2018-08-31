COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A piece of Coeur d'Alene history will soon be getting a facelift.

For decades, the old grandstand at Memorial Field provided ballplayers and fans a place to sit. Its age is starting show and city leaders say it is time for some upgrades in order for the grandstands to stick around for future generations of ballplayers.

Completed in 1947, the grandstands served fans ever since. It all serves as the home of North Idaho college's softball team and the city's rec leagues. NIC will be contributing some money to the improvements, too.

The field itself received some upgrades in recent years but now it is the grandstand's turn. Its age is certainly apparent. The city parks department has several structural upgrades planned that will insure the grandstands stay around. It will include accessible seating, a new paint job, and safety netting are just other features. Optional improvements, that are still to be determined, include new locker rooms, bathrooms and an upgraded snack bar.

It is the facelift and structural improvements that will make a big difference. This area of Coeur d'Alene, dubbed the four corners, has undergone extensive remodeling over the last few years. City leaders have said these grandstands are not only historic but serve as an iconic feature of the Lake City.

The project is out for bid now. The city hopes to break ground in the fall and have the project completed in the spring in time.

