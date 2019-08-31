KOOTENAI CO., Idaho-- The Kootenai County sheriff’s Office is warning the public that a GoFundMe account claiming to benefit Sgt. 1st Class Brian Sharp’s family is a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received reports about the GoFundMe account set up in Sharp’s name, and that Sharp’s family advises they did not setup the account. The family says it appears Sharp’s mother ‘s Facebook account was hacked and someone opened the GoFundMe page under her account, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharp was wounded while serving as a Green Berret in Afghanistan. On Friday, he received an escort from local law enforcement along Highway 95 as he traveled to visit family in Hayden.

Hundreds of North Idaho residents lined up along the highway to give Sharp a true hero’s welcome. The sheriff’s office said that Sharp’s family is very appreciative of the community’s support, but they are not asking for any donations.

The sheriff’s office is warning everyone to be careful of any requests for donations, especially those asking for donations for Sgt. 1st Class Brian Sharp.

RELATED: US service member from Idaho killed in Afghanistan

RELATED: Hundreds give wounded veteran hero's welcome in North Idaho