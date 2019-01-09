SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash near Spirit Lake on Saturday night.

The Idaho State Police said they responded to a crash near the intersection of Blanchard Cutoff and Coyote Pass north of Spirit Lake at about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the ISP, a white 2009 Suzuki Equator driven by 28-year-old Gregg Ross of Priest River was driving eastbound on Blanchard Cutoff at high speed when he lost control. The truck then slid into a ditch on the westbound side of the road and hit a tree, the ISP said.

A passenger, 27-year-old Brittany Hunter of Post Falls, was ejected from the vehicle and two juvenile passengers were in the back seat, according to the ISP.

The ISP said Ross and the two juveniles were taken to Kootenai Health by ground ambulance while Hunter was taken to Kootenai Health by air ambulance.

Ross and Hunter were not wearing seat belts, the ISP said, and the juveniles were in car seats. All have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the ISP.

