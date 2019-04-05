COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — One of the two former employees accused of stealing nearly $1 million from Silverwood theme park has pleaded guilty.

Earlier this week, Melissa Foeller accepted a plea deal with prosecutors. She was a former payroll accountant at Silverwood.

Court documents said that for over a decade, Foeller and a coworker embezzled close to $1 million from the theme park. Foeller was originally facing multiple grand theft charges.

Court documents said the embezzlement started in 2008. According to Linkedin, Foeller left her job at Silverwood in October 2017.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped some of the charges. Foeller also agreed to testify against Christopher Wyatt, her accused co-conspirator.

Court documents said Wyatt worked as Silverwood's finance director. He's also facing charges in the case.

