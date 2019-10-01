COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – Business owners in Coeur d’Alene are teaming up to create a food truck pavilion in the city.

Prairie Pavilion, the brainchild of Jitterz Espresso and Premier Auction Center owners, will feature 13 food trucks and a Jittzerz Espresso stand. Local businesses Taco Works and La Brasas Meixcan Grill are among the businesses that will be featured.

Customers can enjoy their eats at a covered seating area and can park their car in one of 39 spots.

Vendor locations will also include water, sewer, grease hook-ups, garbage and recycling.

Jitterz Espresso announced the partnership with Premier Auction Center on its Facebook page. The post has received more than 500 interactions, nearly 150 shares and more than 100 positive comments from community members.

According to the Prairie Pavilion Facebook page, the owners are currently taking applications and deposits to hold vendors’ spots. As of Jan. 8, seven food trucks had secured spots.

Prairie Pavilion will be located at 7777 Heartland near the Hayden city limits. Owners say it will open this spring.