RATHDRUM, Idaho — Idaho State Police Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 and Chase Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said Brady McPhail, 20, was going eastbound in a white Buick when he went into the westbound lane. Another driver in the westbound lane was hit head on by McPhail's car.

Authorities said McPhail was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to Kootenai Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Idaho State Police leaders said McPhail was not wearing a seatbelt.

The roadway was blocked for 3.5 hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

