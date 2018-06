KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A man is in jail for felony DUI and possession of methamphetamine following a rollover crash on Highway 95 near Kathleen, Idaho State Police said.

Troopers sent out a photo from the scene after the crash Saturday morning. The driver is in custody at Kootenai County Jail.

🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 Troopers are on scene of this INJURY crash US95 @ Kathleen. One of the drivers was DUI. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/suzzFxMIuY — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) June 23, 2018

UPDATE- The crash at US95 and Kathleen is cleaned up. Driver was arrested for FELONY DUI & possession of this 1/4 ounce of METH. He will be taken to the @KootenaiSheriff jail pic.twitter.com/RuFsZKkjIK — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) June 23, 2018

