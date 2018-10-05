ATHOL, Idaho -- Veterans from around the U.S. will make the trip to North Idaho this summer thanks to one local couple.

'Operation Second Chance' coordinates retreats to take veterans to places they otherwise would not be able to travel to. The group just launched a North Idaho Chapter and the first retreat is happening in a few months.

Operation Second Chance Idaho Chairman David Pemberton repaired helicopters in the Vietnam War. He knows all too well the struggles of returning home to little help.

"The ones that are alive need to know how appreciated they are and how well thought of they are and given the opportunities to live a whole and healthy life when they've come back from such a traumatic experience," he said.

Pemberton’s wife, Robin Lindberg is the Idaho Co-Chair for Operation Second Chance. She is no stranger to the struggle that veterans go through. Her dad is a veteran, so is her husband and son.

"You count your days as positive when you have them. And when they're not positive, you try to be there to help soften the landing. It's a war within themselves that they'll have all their lives," she said.

Their son, Jesse, who served two tours in Afghanistan, but came back with scars of his own.

"To hear his nightmares out loud is very gripping. It'll tear you apart," Lindberg said.

"Everything that he had to experience caused him quite a bit of physical ailment and quite a bit of emotional ailment," Pemberton said.

It is for men and women, like Jesse, that they want to help.

"Some of these kids, they come back and can't ever work again. What happens to them," Pemberton said.

This summer's Operation Second Chance retreat is aimed at taking veterans out of their environment and bringing them somewhere new for a week. This summer they are coming to North Idaho. They will have opportunities like horseback riding and a boat cruise on Lake Coeur d'Alene.

"The energy that you get back, the appreciation, the love. They look at us, and thank us,” Lindberg said.

Experts say experiences like this help heal both veterans and their families.

"This is a way to let the people know that have kept this country free for all these years that we've enjoyed the freedoms and the lifestyle we have is because of our military," Pemberton said.

Pemberton and Lindberg are still looking for help with planning this summer’s retreat. If there is any kind of support you can give, they would love to hear from you. Pemberton can be reached at 208-671-5911. You can also donate on their website. Donations should have the word Idaho in them to ensure it goes to them.

