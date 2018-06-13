RATHDRUM, Idaho – A North Idaho non-profit pulled its proposal to build “tiny homes” near Rathdrum after the project received significant criticism from community members.

The Pathfinder Tiny House Village, an initiative led by Coeur d’Alene non-profit Kaleidoscope Community Service, hopes that the smaller homes will create more options for single moms, veterans, people recovering from addictions and anyone else in need of a home.

The plan, which was modeled after transitional housing projects in Seattle, called for 10 tiny homes to be built on the outskirts of Rathdrum and would have 24-hour security.

In May, dozens of people gathered to fight against the effort to build the tiny homes in the area, suggesting that the new homes would lead to an increase in crime.

The project was over two years in the making and it was going to be the first of its kind in North Idaho when it came to transitional housing.

Gary Mickelson, the executive director and founder of Kaleidoscope Community Service, said there is a lack of resources in the area for those trying to get off the streets and into permanent housing, but he needs support from the community to execute a project like Pathfinder.

“It’s not going to be the right location for what we’re trying to do,” Mickelson said. "Something needs to be done. And if not a tiny house village, if it isn’t Pathfinder, that’s OK. But what is it going to be?”

Mickelson said he hopes that the community will offer ideas on how to make housing more available for those in need of housing options.

