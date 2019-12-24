COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man passed away tonight after a car struck him at the intersection of Appleway and Highway 95 this evening.

The Idaho State Police and Coeur d’Alene Police Department responded to vehicle-pedestrian crash on East Appleway in Coeur d’Alene. Robert J. Johnson, 77, of Coeur d’Alene was walking southbound across Appleway when a black Chevy Corvette driven by Rex Wynn, 60, struck him heading while heading east, according to ISP.

Then, a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Evelyn Riddell, 72, of Marin County, California, struck Johnson again, ISP said. Johnson did not use the crosswalk, according to ISP.

Authorities on scene attempted CPR but Johnson died from his injuries at the scene, ISP said. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor, according to ISP.

ISP is continuing to investigate.

RELATED: Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold out, drawing Jan. 2

RELATED: Two elderly women in North Idaho die from flu complications

RELATED: Police: Two missing Idaho kids last seen in September