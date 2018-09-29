A Coeur d'Alene woman says she found a ring in Cherry Hill Park a few days ago.

Since the ring is engraved with names, she's hoping she can find its owner. She said she and her three children were at the park on Wednesday when they found it in the dirt. The names on the ring appear to say Jaegar and Sophia.

"My daughter said, Hey I found a ring. Turns out, it's got a couple names on it. It says, ‘I love you’ and a date inside. I figure it's probably a wedding ring," Abbi Prussack.

Prussack said she has searched the names on Facebook and has not found anything yet. She has also posted in multiple Facebook groups and asked friends if they know who owns the ring.

© 2018 KREM