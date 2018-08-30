COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene welcomed home the city's proud athletes on Thursday after competing in the Little League World Series.

The Coeur d'Alene All Stars are the first team from Coeur d'Alene to ever make it to the international tournament. The team represented all of the Northwest region.

"It's been just crazy. We've been gone for 25 straight days and just a whirlwind tour. Experience of a lifetime. The kids were exhausted, but it was a fantastic experience," said head coach Sean Cherry.

The team was welcomed back on Thursday with a parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene that traveled from City Hall to Memorial Field.

During the tournament, the team lost their first two games, but rebounded and won in a consolation game against Spain, the top team from Europe.

Community support was seen from even before the tournament started with donations to cover traveling costs. The team said they're grateful for all the support they've received.

"The community really opened their wallets, opened their hearts, and I really want to say thank you to everyone who supported us. Really couldn't have happened without all the support and we're just so grateful to everyone who just helped us out," said Cherry.

CDA’s Little League team is getting ready for a parade trough downtown. They’re starting at city hall and ending at memorial field.



Several proud families and supporters are here! pic.twitter.com/lyjjfuMKDb — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) August 30, 2018

© 2018 KREM