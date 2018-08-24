COEUR D'ALENE, Id — The Coeur d'Alene little league team that made it to the Little League World Series is getting a big welcome home from their hometown.

On Thursday, Aug. 30 the Coeur d’Alene Little League All Stars will be welcomed home with a parade in

Downtown Coeur d’Alene at 5:30 pm.

The team announced the parade on their Facebook page Thursday after defeating the team from Barcelona.

“It was a little bittersweet for some realizing it’s over and probably their last Little League Game. They all took dirt from the field to keep as a souvenir.” The page said.

Friday the team is going to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, “Hoping to play Australia in a friendly game (not televised) on Saturday morning on the original Little League Field.”

The Facebook post mentioned more details are to come about the parade.

