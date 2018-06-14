COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho-- The Coeur d'Alene Public Schools announced on Thursday that Coeur d'Alene High School track coach Linda Lanker will be the head women's coach for Team USA's Track and Field at the inaugural Athletics World Cup.

The event will be held in London from July 14 to the 15.

Lanker's team will be competing against seven other countries in all IAAF recognized events up to the 1500m.

Lanker was inducted into the Washington State Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.

© 2018 KREM