COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Members of the Coeur d’Alene High School marching band got the chance to see some of their idols in person on Monday morning – no pun intended.

The 54-member band welcomed the "American Idol" judges with music during a taping of the show at Hagadone Event Center. Since judge Lionel Richie was in attendance, they chose to play “Brick House” by the Commodores.

The popular ABC TV show held its second-round auditions at the event center. Since these were second-round auditions, a public event was not planned for the visit.

The judges see the contestants for the first time during second-round auditions. Contestants who make the cut will move on to the competition in Hollywood. The season will air sometime in 2019.

Jim Phillips, band director at Coeur d’Alene High School, said he and the band members were trying to decide between “Idol” judge Katy Perry’s hit “Firework” or the 1977 Commodores hit.

“We decided to go with ‘Brick House’ because he [Lionel Richie] wrote it. We wanted to do something more funky,” Phillips said.

Pop star Katy Perry also joined in on the fun before Richie and judge Luke Bryan arrived, dancing with her dog Nugget as the band members played the Vikings fight song.

“She was very personable. It was really nice to talk to her and the students were so excited,” Phillips said of Perry.

One of the band members is a huge Luke Bryan fan and was ecstatic to see the celebrity in person, Phillips said.

Television can be unpredictable, so Phillips used the band’s appearance on “American Idol” is an opportunity to teach an important life lesson.

“We practiced being flexible. I would give them 20 seconds to find a new position, and they would move and do what they needed to do quickly,” Phillips said. "That [flexibility] is one of the most important life lessons you can get right there.”

