COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A new start-up company in Coeur d'Alene is offering, for a small price, to come to your house and clean your curbside garbage can after it's been emptied.

The company, Eco-Wash, said that local customers enjoy their service, but it's causing some commotion with Coeur d'Alene's garbage contractor.

Coeur d'Alene Garbage sued Eco-Wash in September for $10,000 in damages.

Coeur d'Alene Garbage said they never agreed to let the company handle and clean their garbage bins. Court documents stated that the garbage company calls the containers, "valuable items of personal property" and now they're being subjected to extra wear and tear because of Eco-Wash.

Court documents allege that Eco-Wash went ahead with their service, even though they knew they didn't have an agreement with the company.

The owner of Eco-Wash told KREM 2 that they didn't understand why they were being sued. The company said they've never had this problem with other garbage providers.

As of Monday evening, no official court dates have been set.

