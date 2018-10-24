COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For the first time ever, the famous floating green at the Coeur d'Alene Resort has moved.

Tuesday morning, crews detached the green and used tugboats to move it close to two miles to the other side of Lake Coeur d'Alene. There, it'll receive a much needed touch up.

The green has floated before, but never like this. It could be seen in the middle of the lake and up against downtown Coeur d’Alene. It's being moved so some repairs can be made.

And resort officials say they're necessary.

A team of tugs, worked hard at work moving the beast.

The green is heavier than when it was first installed close to 30 years ago.And for the first time in three decades, this view from the Coeur d'Alene Resort course looks strange.

"It looks a little different. The floating green has been an icon out there for many, many years," Bob Nuttelman the Golf Operations President said.

The green is being temporarily moved for maintenance reasons.

Over the years, crews have added roughly 100 tons of sand to the putting surface. That was to help keep the green nice, but it's taken its toll. Crews will now remove about five inches of sand from the surface. The floating green will also get a thorough inspection. The wood siding, winches, and cables, among other things will be replaced.

"And it was amazing to see it gone. It's the icon of the golf course, it's the icon of the state of Idaho and now it's gone,” Nuttelman said.

But fear not, golfers....the green will be back by March of next year. The green for now will live at Murphy Marine construction, near Blackwell Island. That spot makes it easier for the work to happen, too.

