Coeur d'Alene, Idaho — A Coeur d'Alene filmmaker is making a documentary centered on a Guatemalan family that changed the way he sees life.

The family, who was held back by blindness, allowed him to document theirs lives as they underwent life-changing surgeries.

For countless families living in Guatemala, a day without seeing the light is just another day since cataracts are the leading cause of blindness in Latin America.

Jordan Halland, a filmmaker with Payola in Coeur d’Alene, followed the story of a father living in Guatemala, and his wife and three children. All three kids were also blinded with cataracts.

Halland remembered meeting them for the first time as he traveled with a medical team from the North Idaho Eye Institute. The team was there to help these families through surgery.

“When we went down there, there were thousands of people every day lined up to hopefully get surgery,” Halland said. “They were so open about their struggle and why they were doing the surgery and so loving with their kids too, that we just fell in love with them."

Halland went along with the family on their journey, sharing with them the intimate moments following the surgeries.

He remembered riding with them across a lake to get to their home.

“I was filming the oldest daughter as she was going across and she was covering her eye and looking with the eye that just had surgery and you can tell it was the first time she had seen the lake probably in her whole life,” he said.

“You literally can see it on their face, they feel in that moment, their life has changed. My goal is to show them as loving parents and to kind of just get past the stereotypes that a lot of people have about them and show that they are exactly like us,” he continued.

The oldest daughter is now able to see out of one eye and the two youngest have sight in both eyes.

Their father has refused to get the surgery because he will not be able to provide for his family if anything happens to him.

Halland and local producer Mike Oswald are also working to raise money to make this storytelling effort possible and buy this family a home.

To donate to their film and a fund to buy the family a home, you can visit Halland's website.

The film will be released in the spring of 2019.

