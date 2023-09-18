Coeur d'Alene city council considering land deal with Costco

The question before the council is "Should Council declare that $30k is the value of real property owned by the City for purposes of an exchange with Costco?"

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene City Council is scheduled to consider a land deal with Costco Wholesale Corp., when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Library Community Room.

The question before the council, is this: "Should Council declare that $30,000 is the value of real property owned by the City for purposes of an exchange with Costco Wholesale Corporation?"

According to a city report, there is a small, triangular area between the two entrances to the Costco parking lot on E. Neider Avenue. It is owned by the city, having been platted with the Carlsen Tracts in September 2003.

It is used solely as a swale to collect stormwater from E. Neider Avenue and the Costco lot. Costco uses the swale pursuant to a lease agreement with the city which was entered into Sept. 19, 2003, with a term of 20 years.

