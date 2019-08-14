COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene City Council will vote on Tuesday, August 20, on a proposal to offer an annual parking pass for city and Kootenai County residents.

The proposal from the city's parking commission comes after public outcry following the city's decision to take away free two-hour parking away from McEuen Park, according to KREM's Taylor Viydo. The decision was made in February and took effect on May 1.

The passes would allow holders to park for two hours for free at McEuen Park and Memorial Field. The passes would cost $10 or $20 a year, according to Viydo.

Prices hikes during certain holidays and events other than the Fourth of July will be eliminated as well, according to Viydo.

The city council must pass the proposal on Aug. 20 for it to go into effect.

The following video is a report on Coeur d'Alene's decision to end two-hour free parking at McEuen Park.

