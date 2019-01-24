SPOKANE, Wash. — A simple case of human error ended up being a costly mistake for a North Idaho builder and his supplier due to Coeur d'Alene city code.

A garage the contractor was building was accidentally 10 inches taller than what's allowed. City planners declined to grant an exception to the project.

"I thought 'gee whiz.' We tried to do all the right things," said contractor Charlie Rens of Image Homes.

Rens had been hired by a Coeur d'Alene family to build an add-on to a home in the Sanders Beach neighborhood. The project, located on East Young Avenue, consisted of living space and a garage that faced an alleyway.

The home add-on and garage were designed within city standards and a building permit was issued last August. Rens' supplier, however, accidentally provided his crews with the wrong size of trusses, making the garage 18 feet and 10 inches tall. City code allows the height of accessory buildings to be only 18 feet tall. Rens said the garage was designed to be several inches lower than the maximum height.

Rens says the error wasn't realized until roughly an hour after workers had installed the trusses last fall. Within an hour, Rens says he contacted the city about the mistake.

"We tried to do all the right things. We brought it to their attention in the very beginning instead of trying to say 'You find it,'" he said.

Rens and the homeowners then requested a variance with the city, hoping that Coeur d'Alene's planning commission might make an exception.

"I thought we put a pretty good argument together," Rens said, noting that a handful of neighbors supported the variance. "It's 10 inches on a garage that you can't see from the street. It's invisible."

Ultimately, the planning commission denied the request on a 3-2 vote at a meeting earlier in January.

"I thought common sense and logic might prevail that night. Unfortunately it didn't," Rens said.

"The Planning Commissioners did have a difficult time with this request since 10” does seem trivial," said Coeur d'Alene community planning director Hilary Anderson in an email to KREM. "[Commissioners] were sympathetic to the home owners and the contractor. However, they made the correct and legal decision in denying the appeal."

Anderson noted according to city law, variances aren't considered a right or a "special privilege." Code states that applicants must show undue hardship due to characteristics of the construction site. In this case, city planners noted, the error was "self-imposed."

"The term variance is loosely applied and means different things to different people. But Idaho code is very specific in how it is supposed to be applied," said Anderson.

Rens said he had hoped that both sides would have been able to come to an agreement.

"Our intent was to put a roof on top of a garage and that was it," said Rens, noting that he and the homeowners approached the city about the error.

Ultimately, Rens says his supplier paid to have the garage roof torn down and refitted with the correct trusses. That came at a cost of $7,500 to the company and was an ultimately inefficient process. A correct, code-compliant roof is currently on the garage.

"I don't hold ill feelings, sour grapes or anything like that towards the city," said Rens, adding that local cities are typically good partners when it comes to construction. Still, he felt that this particular situation could have been much easier for everyone involved.

"It is what is it is," he said.